Video: Ousmane Dembele at his razor sharp best in scoring Barcelona opening goal away to Sevilla

FC Barcelona
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has fired his side into the lead away at Sevilla this afternoon.

Barca need to keep winning games in order to keep themselves in the La Liga title conversation, with today’s clash with Sevilla providing them with a stern test of their credentials.

It’s no secret that this Barcelona side is weaker than ones we have seen in years prior, but they still possess an enormous amount of quality, most of which is on display today vs Sevilla.

Lionel Messi picked the ball up in the middle of the park, took one look to see Dembele making the run beyond the Sevilla backline and threaded it through into his path.

Dembele, who had a tough start to life under Ronald Koeman, showed just how far he has come in recent weeks and months by carrying it towards goal before finding the finish.

It’s advantage Barcelona in Seville…


Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

