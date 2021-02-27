Brighton’s Lewis Dunk made an impassioned post-match rant during his interview with Sky Sports after his side were robbed of a goal against West Brom.

Dunk’s quick thinking saw him beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone before he had properly organised his wall, with referee Lee Mason blowing his whistle indicating that the free-kick was fine to be taken.

Mason, realising he’d made a mistake, ruled the goal out, gave it again, before VAR ruled it out again, leaving Brighton clueless as to why they had what looked to be a perfectly good goal taken away from them.

As you would expect, goal scorer Lewis Dunk was not best pleased when the whistle had blown for full-time and he ended the contest on the losing side. He risked the wrath of the FA by pulling no punches in the interview he gave.

And fair play to him, too, VAR and dodgy officiating is making a mockery of the Premier League. There’s only so much that both the players and the fans are going to be able to stomach.