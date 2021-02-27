Menu

Video: Lionel Messi adds late second goal for Barcelona at Sevilla to ensure Ronald Koeman’s men remain in title hunt

FC Barcelona
BIG GOAL! Lionel Messi has doubled Barcelona’s advantage over Sevilla to ensure the visitors will be taking all three points from today’s contest.

Barcelona knew heading into today’s clash with Sevilla that they could move within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid with a victory. Albeit, with Diego Simeone’s men having two games in hand.

MORE: Video: Ousmane Dembele at his razor sharp best in scoring Barcelona opening goal away to Sevilla

Ronald Koeman’s side need to keep winning games and picking up points to remain in the title race, with Ousmane Dembele’s opener setting them on course to do that.

Barcelona led by just the single goal for the best part of an hour, before talisman Lionel Messi netted with five minutes remaining to sign and seal the victory.

Messi, who saw his initial effort saved, was fortunate enough to have the ball rebound back into his path, with the Argentine making no mistake with the goal at his mercy.

A significant, and impressive, victory for Barcelona.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

