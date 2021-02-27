Reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram scored against the Reds’ Champions League knockout round opponents RB Leipzig this afternoon.

Liverpool made light work of RB Leipzig away from home, winning 2-0, but the Bundesliga side, with the quality they possess, will be looking to take full advantage of Jurgen Klopp’s woes at Anfield of late.

Leipzig were given a hard time on their home turf by Borussia Monchengladbach this afternoon, though, with Marcus Thuram, who was linked to Liverpool by Movistar commentator Alain Valnegri when speaking to El Pais, playing his part in that.

Thuram, son of World Cup winner Lilian, is more renown for his work with the ball at his feet than his father was, but showcased his ability with his head in the scoring of this goal.

The Frenchman used the pace already on the ball to divert it beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The Liverpool scouts, who will be keeping an eye on RB Leipzig ahead of the second-leg, will like this one!

