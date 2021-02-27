Menu

Video: New MLS club shares a time-lapse clip as the construction of their new stadium begins

St. Louis City SC is two years away from its inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2023. However, the club has recently released a time-lapse video as construction is underway in downtown St. Louis for its soccer-specific stadium.

When it comes to the location, the MLS stadium is located next to Union Station in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. Furthermore, the stadium will hold a capacity of 22,500, and construction should finish in time for the club’s 2023 debut season.

