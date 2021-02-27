Menu

Video: Goal of the year contender – Notts County ace scores incredible spinning scorpion-kick, Puskas award wrapped up already

It’s not often you’ll find Notts County in the news, but a goal that they scored this afternoon will be spoken about for some time.

Elisha Sam, a 23-year-old Belgian forward who was once at the Standard Liege academy, has had a pretty modest career to date, hence why he finds himself playing National League football with Notts County at current.

However, there was nothing modest about this goal he netted this afternoon, which was one of two he scored during a 3-1 victory over Oxford City. It’s no exaggeration to say that it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Sam manoeuvred his body in a seemingly implausible way to reach his leg around and make contact with his heel over his head. It was like a spinning, standing scorpion-kick, and one that resulted in a quite remarkable goal.

This one, regardless of the level it was scored at, has to be in the Puskas conversation when the shortlisting takes place at the tail end of 2021. What a goal, and what a moment for Elisha Sam!

