A host of Paris-Saint Germain stars, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, have teamed up with travel giants Qatar Airlines to give fans a heartfelt (and somewhat hilarious) rendition of Bill Wither’s timeless classic ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’.

The video, which appeared on the airline’s official social media, also features Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen fans banned from stadiums for the best part of 12-months, PSG’s biggest stars have sent match day going fans a heartfelt message.

The clip, which was recorded at PSG’s home stadium Parc des Princes has gone viral on social media platforms and can be seen below.

