Menu

(Video) PSG stars including Neymar serenade fans with unique rendition of ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

A host of Paris-Saint Germain stars, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, have teamed up with travel giants Qatar Airlines to give fans a heartfelt (and somewhat hilarious) rendition of Bill Wither’s timeless classic ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’.

READ MORE: (Video) LeBron James fires back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic following star’s surprise criticism

The video, which appeared on the airline’s official social media, also features Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen fans banned from stadiums for the best part of 12-months, PSG’s biggest stars have sent match day going fans a heartfelt message.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star targeted for return to homeland this summer with high-profile club tracking
Micah Richards reveals Man City dressing policy which could stop Fernandes winning POTY
Pep Guardiola has already said yes to wonderkid transfer as Man United and Chelsea also eye MLS talent

The clip, which was recorded at PSG’s home stadium Parc des Princes has gone viral on social media platforms and can be seen below.

Let’s hope Roy Keane doesn’t see this!

More Stories Ander Herrera Keylor Navas Kylian Mbappe Mauro Icardi Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.