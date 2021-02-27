Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bails out Juventus against Hellas Verona with clinical finish to bag his 19th Serie A goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo is just unstoppable. The Juventus forward netted his 19th Serie A goal of the campaign to date against Hellas Verona this evening.

Juventus are trailing behind the two Milan clubs in the race for this season’s Scudetto, with their extraordinary run of title wins at risk of coming to an end this year.

Ronaldo, as we well know, will not go down without putting up a fight, with his latest strike this evening with Juve being held by Hellas Verona being evidence of that.

After some brilliant hold-up play from Federico Chiesa, the Italy international laid it off into the path of Ronaldo, who made no mistake firing home past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

He may well be 36-years-old, but Ronaldo is still one of the best goal-scorers on the planet, make no mistake. Whether his quality can save Juventus’ title bid remains to be seen.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

