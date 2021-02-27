Video: Lionel Messi hilariously targeted by Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, who attempts to drag him to the floor out of desperation

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan turned to desperate measures in his bid to stop Lionel Messi from scoring this afternoon.

For more than a decade defenders have been attempting to discover a way that they can prevent Messi from finding the back of their net – the vast majority of them have failed miserably.

Arguably the greatest player of all-time, Messi’s ability on the ball is second to absolutely no one. When he has the ball at his feet and is running at pace, you’re going to get left behind.

Joan Jordan learnt that the hard way during Sevilla’s 2-0 defeat to Barcelona this afternoon, as Messi carried the ball past him and the midfielder attempted to stop him in his tracks.

Having had no hope of doing so legally, Jordan attempted to grab hold of Messi’s shirt, seemingly in an attempt to drag him to the floor and take the booking on the chin.

He failed, with the clip being in glorious slow-mo for us all the see…

Joan Jordán trying to stop Leo Messi? pic.twitter.com/OnRUAYgV8a — IBJ (@ibjoe96) February 27, 2021





Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports