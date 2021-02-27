Menu

“A total, utter, shameful, disgraceful piece of nonsense!” – Jeff Stelling slaughters referee Lee Mason for shambolic ruling out of Brighton goal at West Brom

Brighton and Hove Albion West Bromwich Albion FC
Absolute chaos unfolded at the Hawthorns this afternoon, with Lee Mason disallowing a Brighton goal in highly controversial circumstances.

With the visitors trailing by a goal, Lewis Dunk lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. With referee Lee Mason having blown his whistle while Sam Johnstone was still organising his wall, Dunk curled the ball into what was essentially an empty net.

Lee Mason, realising he’d made a mistake with his premature blow of the whistle, decided to disallow the goal, for reasons unknown at first, with it later being established that he had in fact blown his whistle for a second time before the ball hit the back of the net.

It was, with no exaggeration, one of the most farcical pieces of officiating we have seen in the Premier League for a long time, with Lee Mason and VAR quite evidently not having a clue what to do and those watching the game being even further out of the loop.

It’s safe to say that Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson and the rest of the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday studio were not particularly impressed with what they were seeing, with Merson straight up laughing at Mason’s incompetence and Stelling going in on the bamboozled referee.

It’s a good watch – unless you’re a relative of Lee Mason.

