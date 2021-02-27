Video: John Stones proves Man City have ready-made Sergio Aguero replacement with clinical finish vs West Ham

Manchester City’s centre-backs are delivering the goods against West Ham today, with John Stones netting their second of the afternoon.

After Ruben Dias scored Pep Guardiola’s men’s first of the afternoon, Michail Antonio pegged the home side back, threatening the end of their extraordinary winning run.

However, a man who was once the unlikeliest of sources when it comes to scoring goals, who has been enjoying a bit of a purple patch in front of goal by his standards, found the back of the net to restore City’s lead.

Riyad Mahrez found himself one-on-one with West Ham’s Ben Johnson before finding Stones with a smart pull-back, with the England international finding the net with a quite emphatic finish.

First Dias, now Stones! ?? Man City’s CB pairing are producing the goods at the other end too! ???? A great finish! pic.twitter.com/xh8PTlWpHd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2021

Man City are threatening to run away with the Premier League title, having started the season slowly. A large part of that has been the defensive partnership of Dias and Stones, who are now contributing in an offensive sense, too.

Just as Man City will be looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who is out of contract in the summertime, John Stones has stepped up to the mark to show why he should be the club’s next centre-forward.