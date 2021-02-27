In the 80th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld, Erling Haaland helped Real Madrid wonderkid Reinier Jesus make an instant impact.

Reinier was thrust into immediate action after replacing Marco Reus, a flick after a throw-in came into the ace and he battled with an Arminia ace to ensure that Haaland could collect the ball.

The Norwegian sensation quickly shifted the ball out wide to Jadon Sancho, the England international drove forward before playing it back in behind for the prolific striker.

With a sight at goal, Haaland instead cut the ball across to Reinier Jesus with a tidy left-footed pass, leaving the 19-year-old to tap the ball into the back of an empty net.

Real Madrid are seen as some of the prime ‘competition’ to Chelsea for the striker’s transfer this summer, with a few sides wise to the fact that they could land the ace before there’s fierce competition in the summer of 2022, when a €75m release clause can be triggered.

This marks Reinier’s first ever goal contribution for the German outfit since joining on a two-year loan in the summer, in what was the ace’s 11th appearance.

Haaland has really helped the Brazilian out with his selfless assist, Reinier has battled with injury troubles and Covid-19 this season, massively limiting the impact he’s been able to make.

Reinier joined Madrid last January after impressing with boyhood club Flamengo, the attacking midfielder was recruited up for a fee of £26m, as per BBC Sport.