Video: West Ham star Tomas Soucek shows respect to Manchester City badge before match in classy move

Tomas Soucek is really starting to establishing himself as one of the most loved players in world football, as reiterated by a show of class from the West Ham star before today’s clash against Manchester City.

As the Hammers arrived for the top-flight tie, Soucek strolled down the blue carpet rolled out at the Etihad Stadium, whilst looking down at his phone.

That didn’t distract the Czech Republic international from showing respect to Pep Guardiola’s side, Soucek looked down and walked around the City badge, instead of walking over it – which could’ve been seen as disrespectful.

Soucek went viral on Thursday night when boyhood club Slavia Prague immediately contacted the ace -from the pitch – after they stunned Premier League high-flyers Leicester in the Europa League.

Soucek respecting City by walking around their badge pic.twitter.com/k8ia0VAglM — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) February 27, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Soucek deserves his flowers for being one of the best and most impactful signings in the Premier League since his arrival, alongside the likes of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.