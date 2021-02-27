Video: Jack Wilshere sent off as mass brawl in 97th minute of Bournemouth vs Watford results in double red card

It all kicked off at the end of Bournemouth vs Watford this afternoon, with both Jack Wilshere and Joao Pedro seeing red courtesy of the match official.

Bournemouth knew what they were signing up for when they brought Wilshere back into the fold. A talented midfielder, prone to injury and often fiery. In this case, though, he didn’t appear to do too much, at least no more than many of the other players involved.

Nonetheless, Wilshere was at the epicentre of a whole load of handbags at the end of Bournemouth’s win over Watford this afternoon, with the former Arsenal and England man being sent off.

Joao Pedro, Watford’s star man, appeared to be the real culprit of the incident, and with a tackle with poor intentions being punished with a second yellow card.

With the absence of VAR, it’s near impossible for the referee to be able to see exactly what’s going on in the midst of a brawl of this nature, but the referee still opted to punish Wilshere.

Right or wrong, it makes for fun viewing…

It all went off at the end of Bournemouth v Watford… ? João Pedro and Jack Wilshere both sent off! ? pic.twitter.com/pjcbtconx9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2021



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports