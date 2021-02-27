Menu

Video: Jack Wilshere sent off as mass brawl in 97th minute of Bournemouth vs Watford results in double red card

AFC Bournemouth Watford FC
Posted by

It all kicked off at the end of Bournemouth vs Watford this afternoon, with both Jack Wilshere and Joao Pedro seeing red courtesy of the match official.

Bournemouth knew what they were signing up for when they brought Wilshere back into the fold. A talented midfielder, prone to injury and often fiery. In this case, though, he didn’t appear to do too much, at least no more than many of the other players involved.

Nonetheless, Wilshere was at the epicentre of a whole load of handbags at the end of Bournemouth’s win over Watford this afternoon, with the former Arsenal and England man being sent off.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star clashed with Frank Lampard and Morris as experienced stars were disappointed with legend’s lack of tactical instructions
Video: Lionel Messi hilariously targeted by Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, who attempts to drag him to the floor out of desperation
Video: Target Erling Haaland assists Real Madrid in setting up Los Blancos’ Reinier Jesus with ace’s first touches off bench as Dortmund win

Joao Pedro, Watford’s star man, appeared to be the real culprit of the incident, and with a tackle with poor intentions being punished with a second yellow card.

With the absence of VAR, it’s near impossible for the referee to be able to see exactly what’s going on in the midst of a brawl of this nature, but the referee still opted to punish Wilshere.

Right or wrong, it makes for fun viewing…


Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Jack Wilshere Joao Pedro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.