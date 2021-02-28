Menu

14-year-old Man United talent Finley McAllister makes Under-18s history after also being a record-setter for club’s U16s

Manchester United FC
Followers of Manchester United’s youth football noticed a remarkable feat for the club on Saturday, as talent Finley McAllister became the youngest ever player to feature for the side’s Under-18’s team.

McAllister set a new record in the tie against Derby, featuring at 14 years, 7 months and two days old – which was previously held by former talent Angel Gomes.

It’s reported that 14-year-old Finley came off the bench after 20 minutes, replacing an injured Iestyn Hughes.

Harry Robinson, a historian and reporter for Manchester United added that McAllister also broke the record for the youngest ever Under-16 player to feature for the side. He’s quite the talent then.

McAllister doesn’t turn 15 until July, it’s truly amazing to see that he’s in and around the Under-18s team at such a young age, we can’t wait to see more of Finley in the future.

United lost the Under-18s Premier League encounter to the Championship side 3-1. It was held at the side’s AON Training Complex.

