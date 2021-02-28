Arsenal’s win at Leicester sees them do something for the first time since 2015

Arsenal have won away against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table for the first time since 2015.

The Gunners are known for their poor away record against the big sides, but won 3-1 away to Leicester City in the Premier League today, and also beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

United are an established member of the ‘big six’, but were not actually in the top three of the table at the time of that result, whereas Leicester remain in the top three despite their defeat today.

This means Arsenal won against a side occupying one of those top spots for the first time since a 2-0 victory away to Manchester City in the second half of the 2014/15 season…

2015 – This was Arsenal’s first away victory against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table since January 2015 (2-0 v Manchester City) – they were winless in their last 14 such games coming into today (D3 L11). Test. pic.twitter.com/rCE59eFlWV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.

Arsenal fans will hope this can be the start of a better run of performances after such a disappointing campaign so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain 10th in the table and it’s not going to be easy getting a European place, but this was a convincing win against a good side and could serve as something of a blue-print for the remainder of the season.