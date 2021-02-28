Menu

Arsenal’s win at Leicester sees them do something for the first time since 2015

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal have won away against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table for the first time since 2015.

The Gunners are known for their poor away record against the big sides, but won 3-1 away to Leicester City in the Premier League today, and also beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

MORE: Arsenal set date for Martin Odegaard transfer talks

United are an established member of the ‘big six’, but were not actually in the top three of the table at the time of that result, whereas Leicester remain in the top three despite their defeat today.

This means Arsenal won against a side occupying one of those top spots for the first time since a 2-0 victory away to Manchester City in the second half of the 2014/15 season…

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lucas Moura hammers home third Tottenham goal against Burnley as Mourinho’s men run riot
The incredible stat which proves Roy Hodgson has the ability to get something from nothing at Crystal Palace
Video: Harry Kane doubles Tottenham lead with thumping finish after gorgeous ball from Gareth Bale

Arsenal fans will hope this can be the start of a better run of performances after such a disappointing campaign so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain 10th in the table and it’s not going to be easy getting a European place, but this was a convincing win against a good side and could serve as something of a blue-print for the remainder of the season.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Arsene Wenger Brendan Rodgers David Luiz Mikel Arteta Nicolas Pepe Unai Emery Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.