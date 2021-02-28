Arsenal fans are heaping praise onto midfielder Granit Xhaka after a strong performance for the Gunners in their 3-1 win over Leicester City today.

Leicester have had a fine season and remain in the hunt for a top four place, so will have been favourites today against an Arsenal side who have had a really poor season.

Still, goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal all three points in a big away win, and Xhaka deserves plenty of credit for his display.

The Switzerland international has not always been the most popular figure at the Emirates Stadium, and it’s likely it’ll be attacking players like Pepe and Willian who grab the headlines today.

Many fans, however, are clearly impressed with Xhaka and are hailing his commanding performance on Twitter right now.

See below for some of the reaction from fans as Xhaka finally puts in the kind of performance he’s capable of in a big game…

Xhaka bossed this game ?? — Darren McLoughlin (@miffy84) February 28, 2021

Xhaka bossed that midfield today ??

Putting in top performances week by week. — Shashank Kanchan (@shanks_gooner) February 28, 2021

Xhaka has bossed that midfiled again — Ustadh Musili ???? (@ustadh_sheikh) February 28, 2021

Xhaka outstanding — Erol_DS ? (@Erol_DS) February 28, 2021

Xhaka has been outstanding today. — _ (@TlkaTakaXhaka) February 28, 2021

Xhaka has been outstanding, really bossed the midfield. — ?????? ??? (@_spacesxm) February 28, 2021

Another great performance by Xhaka. His just been so good since his sending off. — #Arsenal (@JaxTeller1984) February 28, 2021

Xhaka needs the armband back he has been outstanding for us — ?MMCF?/TTP (@joseph_TTM) February 28, 2021