“Bossed this game” – These Arsenal fans heap praise onto unsung hero in win over Leicester City

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans are heaping praise onto midfielder Granit Xhaka after a strong performance for the Gunners in their 3-1 win over Leicester City today.

Leicester have had a fine season and remain in the hunt for a top four place, so will have been favourites today against an Arsenal side who have had a really poor season.

MORE: Arsenal impress in win over Leicester City

Still, goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal all three points in a big away win, and Xhaka deserves plenty of credit for his display.

The Switzerland international has not always been the most popular figure at the Emirates Stadium, and it’s likely it’ll be attacking players like Pepe and Willian who grab the headlines today.

Many fans, however, are clearly impressed with Xhaka and are hailing his commanding performance on Twitter right now.

See below for some of the reaction from fans as Xhaka finally puts in the kind of performance he’s capable of in a big game…

More Stories Granit Xhaka

  1. lo mude says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    great to see xhaka bossed that every week
    up xhaka up

    Reply

