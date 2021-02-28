Menu

“His best game in an Arsenal shirt” – Gunners summer signing finally earning praise from these fans

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Willian is finally earning some praise from Arsenal fans after a difficult start to his career at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has looked much better today as Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-1 at half time, with the former Chelsea man assisting the David Luiz equaliser late on in the first half and generally looking one of the most effective attacking players on the pitch.

MORE: Is it fair to have fans at Arsenal’s final game?

Arsenal will be relieved Willian is finally starting to perform as we all know he’s capable of, with the 32-year-old often one of Chelsea’s best players during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t really been able to get the best out of him, but now he seems to be turning things around for himself.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Alexandre Lacazette puts Arsenal in front right on half time
Video: David Luiz scores bullet header to level things up for Arsenal vs Leicester City
Man Utd transfer news: Star cleared for £75m switch, £30m CB will force United move, Haaland battle latest

Many fans on Twitter are singling Willian out for praise during the half time break, saying the summer signing is playing his best game in an Arsenal shirt.

See below for the reaction as Willian takes all the plaudits at the moment…

More Stories Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.