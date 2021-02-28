Willian is finally earning some praise from Arsenal fans after a difficult start to his career at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has looked much better today as Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-1 at half time, with the former Chelsea man assisting the David Luiz equaliser late on in the first half and generally looking one of the most effective attacking players on the pitch.

Arsenal will be relieved Willian is finally starting to perform as we all know he’s capable of, with the 32-year-old often one of Chelsea’s best players during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t really been able to get the best out of him, but now he seems to be turning things around for himself.

Many fans on Twitter are singling Willian out for praise during the half time break, saying the summer signing is playing his best game in an Arsenal shirt.

See below for the reaction as Willian takes all the plaudits at the moment…

Willian having his best game in an Arsenal shirt oh wow — Lionel Ababacarr Messi???? (@JackTheLad_17) February 28, 2021

Willian had maybe his best half in an Arsenal shirt #Arsenal — Robbie Dobs (@robbiedinho210) February 28, 2021

Best game for Willian in Arsenal shirt so far.Encouraging #LEIARS — Afrizki (@afrizki) February 28, 2021

That’s the best I’ve seen Willian I’m an Arsenal shirt. Let’s hope this continues now and he looks like the player he was at Chelsea. — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) February 28, 2021

Best 45 in an Arsenal shirt from Willian. Credit where credits due — TF (@thegaffaa) February 28, 2021

Willian looking like he actually wants to be out on the pitch today. Doing much better! — James Gardiner (@jimbo911) February 28, 2021

Willian is actually having a good game so far — Heich? (@MistaMawz) February 28, 2021