Mikel Arteta praises the Arsenal player who set “a great example” against Leicester City

Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the qualities of Granit Xhaka after his superb performance in today’s 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Many Arsenal fans praised Xhaka after the game, with the Switzerland international quietly turning his form around to become a key player for the Gunners.

Arteta was clearly impressed as well as he singled Xhaka out for praise after the game, hailing him as a fine example for the rest of his squad due to his work rate.

See below for his quotes in his post-match press conference, as covered by Goal’s Charles Watts on Twitter…

Xhaka has had his ups and downs at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s shown a few times now that he can be a very commanding player and a real leader in the middle of the park.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope he can keep this up and help the club climb the table in the closing stages of the season.

