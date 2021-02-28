“Masterclass incoming” – These Chelsea fans react as Thomas Tuchel makes shock recall in lineup vs Manchester United

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, with Thomas Tuchel looking to keep their top four pursuit alive.

Tuchel will have no thanks for Frank Lampard for the position in which he left Chelsea. The Blues were in ninth place in the Premier League table when the German took charge of his first game, and currently sit in fifth, right on the peripheral of the Champions League qualification spots.

Finishing inside the top four is considered the bare minimum for Chelsea, and defeat at the hands of Manchester United today would leave them with an uphill task to achieve that. Here’s the side that Tuchel has named to try and get one over on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer today.

Notable absentees include Marcos Alonso and Timo Werner, who have been ever-present under Tuchel so far this campaign. Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell come into the mix, which will raise a few eyebrows.

Ziyech in particular impressed while Frank Lampard was still in charge, but has fallen under the radar since Tuchel took the reins. Today, he’s been thrown in at the deep end.

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have been using the platform to react to the inclusion of the former Ajax man…

