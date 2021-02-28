Menu

Chelsea Twitter account takes sly dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Harry Maguire comments – these Blues fans absolutely love it

Chelsea have taken a sly dig at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer via the club’s Twitter account after the Red Devils boss’ comments in his post-match Sky Sports interview.

Speaking in wake of what was a frustrating afternoon for United, during which their hopes of catching rivals Man City and winning the Premier League title were reduced to essentially zero, Solskjaer vented his frustration at a “cheeky” comment written on the Chelsea website about Harry Maguire’s past crimes.

MORE: Image: The “cheeky” Harry Maguire Chelsea website post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referenced in Sky Sports interview

Solskjaer insinuated that it was an attempt from Chelsea to influence the match officials for today’s game, which is quite the conspiracy theory, and one with very little base to it, it has to be said.

Chelsea have once again risked the wrath of the Man United boss with this equally “cheeky” tweet they posted to plug their match report after the stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

It’s safe to say that these Chelsea fans replying to the tweet saw the intention to rile up the Man United fans (and manager) – and were absolutely loving it…

