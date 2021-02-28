Chelsea striker Timo Werner has revealed his recent goal drought was the worst time of his career so far.

The Germany international has never experienced a spell like it in his career, with the 24-year-old always looking such an exciting attacking talent during his time at previous club RB Leipzig.

It’s not quite happened yet for Werner at Chelsea, with the player currently on a run of just two goals in his last 22 games for the Blues in all competitions.

That included two months without scoring at all, and Werner has spoken honestly about how difficult it was for him.

“The period where I didn’t score was the worst time of my career because I’d never missed so many big chances,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’d never been so long without a goal, so I was very happy it ended two games ago. It was a difficult time without those feelings.

“When I look back at my half a year with Chelsea, it wasn’t the most difficult time in my career, but the best time to learn new things.

“When you have a period without goals you learn something from yourself. You learn a lot about how you can handle these situations and it was the best time for me to learn the most in my career.

“From bad moments you learn the most and that’s exactly what happened in the last month.”

Chelsea fans will hope Werner can turn things around, as there’s surely a very talented player in there somewhere.

The former Leipzig man just needs to get his confidence back and will surely then end up being a fine player for CFC.

However, it’s also worth noting what bad luck Chelsea have had with strikers in recent times, as other big-name signings like Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao and Gonzalo Higuain also majorly flopped.

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.