If you own a Playstation or XBox and have a healthy interest in football, then it’s a foregone conclusion that the EA Sports game, FIFA, will be in your collection.

Ever since the game burst onto the scene years ago, the title has got better and better.

Graphics have improved, bugs have been ironed out, and the commentary makes you feel immersed in the experience.

Until recently, Martin Tyler was the voice of the game, but had been replaced for this season by lesser known Bundesliga commentator, Derek Rae, along with ex-Arsenal man, Lee Dixon.

According to the Daily Mirror, given that the combination is rarely heard on English TV, fans of the game have now put a petition together to have Sky Sports duo, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, as the new voices.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “Take a breath Jamie” – Keane and Redknapp in heated debate about how good Tottenham are Liverpool and Man United given edge over Real & Barca in Erling Haaland transfer chase ‘In mourning’ – Martin Keown questions whether Arsenal star is missing his old club

It would certainly capture the imagination for new and existing users, and Carragher himself appears delighted by the suggestion, responding to it on Twitter.