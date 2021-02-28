Menu

Euro giants considering paying €28m for transfer of impressive Chelsea ace

AC Milan are reportedly very happy with how Fikayo Tomori has performed so far since joining on loan from Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

The 23-year-old defender joined Milan on loan from Chelsea in January after struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s showing his potential now after a strong start at the San Siro.

Romano claims this has impressed Milan and they’re now considering paying the €28million required to sign him permanently, though a final decision seems set to come at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will perhaps change their minds about letting Tomori go after his fine displays in Serie A, as the west London giants could arguably do with more defensive options.

Even if Tomori hasn’t always been that convincing in a Chelsea shirt, this loan could do him the world of good and see him return to the Blues a better player.

The England international could well end up being a much-needed upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

