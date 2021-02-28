If there’s one thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to work on, it’s the confidence of his Manchester United defenders.

Far too often in the 2020/21 campaign, the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been found wanting.

Injuries to Eric Bailly haven’t helped either, but it’s clear that the Red Devils back line needs something of an overhaul.

The Sun report that talks are already underway to offer Bailly an extension to his current deal.

However, the Norwegian doesn’t appear to be resting on his laurels with three defensive targets being looked at.

RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Brighton’s Ben White and highly-rated Sevilla star Jules Kounde are all on the shopping list say The Sun.

All three would seem to represent an upgrade to what United already have in situ, and if the Old Trafford outfit genuinely want to be challenging for honours, then shoring up their back line is an urgent requirement.

Of the three, White would appear to be favourite, simply because of his experience in the English top-flight.