It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for Manchester United, and although they’ve yet to win anything under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian does appear to be steering the ship in the right direction.

Still in with a chance of European and domestic glory on three fronts, the Red Devils will need to do better than their three semi-final appearances last season.

However, one former player, Solskjaer’s old team-mate, David Beckham, has given the manager his unequivocal backing.

“Ole has done really well, he is loved by the fans and the players,” he said at the launch of Inter Miami’s new away shirt, cited by the Daily Express.

“He is respected because of what he has done in his career and even in difficult times he has performed and given everyone at United hope.

“I wished him a happy birthday the other day and called him boss. He doesn’t call me that – but I might ask him to.”

If Solskjaer is able to ensure that the majority of his squad remains injury free, then there’s no reason why the Old Trafford outfit can’t do better than in the 2019/20 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News £30m-rated star ready to push for Manchester United transfer if offer comes in ‘You understand how he behaves’ – Tottenham star on another collision course with Mourinho after recent outburst Arsenal line up summer free transfer after monitoring forward for some time

It took Sir Alex Ferguson a few years to get the monkey off of his back in terms of silverware, but look what happened when his duck was broken.

Clearly, anyone of a United persuasion will be hoping that history repeats itself.