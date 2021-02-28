Jose Mourinho will know how important the three points are for his Tottenham side on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley arrive at White Hart Lane no doubt looking to frustrate the hosts and come away with at least a draw.

Spurs will remain way down in 10th position if they don’t win, which clearly isn’t good enough for the Portuguese, particularly given that a few short weeks ago the north Londoners were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

In order to make life as difficult as possible for the visitors, Mourinho has gone with an attacking line-up, none more so than with his front three.

Gareth Bale finally starts alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, in a triple threat that offers power, pace and no little skill.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Nicolas Pepe scores for Arsenal after great work by Martin Odegaard and Willian Leicester need to break incredible hoodoo if they want to come out on top against Arsenal after throwing away lead “His best game in an Arsenal shirt” – Gunners summer signing finally earning praise from these fans

The Clarets’ back line will certainly have their work cut out to be able to stop all three over 90 minutes, and it’s a team selection that’s got the thumbs up from the Tottenham faithful.

Great lineup. Personally would have Dele in there over Lucas but great to see Bale start — spurstalk (@spurstalk88) February 28, 2021

Baleeeee — Daniel ? (@THFCDaniel123) February 28, 2021

Yessss Bale starting the welsh dragon! Hope he do play well and be nice to see Dele come on and help us out too! 3-1 to us today come on you Spurs ??????????????????????? — Nick James (@welshdeafgolfer) February 28, 2021