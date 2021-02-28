Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Harvey Barnes, but he could be set to sign a new contract at Leicester City.

According to the Daily Mirror, the in-form 23-year-old is in advanced talks over a new deal at the King Power Stadium, despite bigger clubs showing an interest in him.

Barnes has really caught the eye in the Premier League in recent times and seems like he could be a superb buy for any of the traditional big six sides.

That said, Leicester would no doubt be a tempting club for him to continue at a well, with the Foxes performing superbly under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Leicester are currently third in the table and could be regulars in the top four and perhaps even serious title contenders in years to come.

Barnes could be a big part of that, though he also clearly looks good enough to strengthen this struggling Liverpool side as they look in need of something of a shake-up after a difficult season.

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.

The Reds would surely benefit from adding something a bit less predictable to their attack as teams seem to have figured out how to stop the excellent front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

United, meanwhile, also look in need of more spark in the final third, with Barnes likely to be an upgrade on unconvincing attackers like Anthony Martial and Daniel James.