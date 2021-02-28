The 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been the most atypical season in history, and has tested even the best teams to the very limit.

Whether it be injury concerns, having to gear up for a game every three days or being tested for coronavirus twice a week, the players deserve plaudits for getting through almost an entire season under very trying circumstances.

All without the atmosphere that fans provide and which is sorely missed too.

Despite this, there have been good news stories peppered amongst the bad, and one of those has been the emergence of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The youngster has barely put a foot wrong and has impressed everyone, including former Arsenal star, Michael Thomas.

“Saka has great quality and the consistency in his game this season has been so impressive,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Young players need to be managed both physically and mentally but i do think he will be able to play the majority of games this season.”

Given how many games Saka has played already, a general suggestion that his contribution has to be managed effectively was given short shrift by Thomas.

“I find it a little strange in this country when we say these things but see players like Mbappe, Haaland etc playing week in week out,” he added.

If he continues in the same vain for the rest of the season, there’s no reason whatsoever why he shouldn’t go to the European Championship full of hope that he can also cement himself a regular place in the England set-up.