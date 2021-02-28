Although the current campaign probably hasn’t gone as well as Mikel Arteta might’ve hoped, Arsenal can still look to the emergence of some of their young players as a chink of light amidst the gloom.

There’s nothing better than when one of your own begins to make their mark at the top level, and the Spaniard has been spoiled this season in that regard.

Emile Smith Rowe made an instant impact on the team when given the chance, however, the January signing of Martin Odegaard has seen suggestions that Smith Rowe’s role will be marginalised somewhat.

Not so says Arsenal legend, Michael Thomas.

“I don’t think it’s a danger at all,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“Emile is a very talented young boy and when you are able to compete with another player of top quality it makes the good players great.

“Smith Rowe will still get his chances and it’s just about his performances when he is given these opportunities.”

As we move into the business end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, the Gunners find themselves in 11th place, but just six points from Liverpool in fifth.

Therefore, a Europa League placing by season’s end isn’t out of the question.

“For me the Europa league has to be what Arsenal are aiming for this season,” Thomas added.

“A top 6 finish with it but that trophy is what they so desperately need. It will help bring in top quality players.”

Arteta will understand that there’s still everything to play for, and Emile Smith Rowe, even if he doesn’t play the fullest part, is still an important part of that.