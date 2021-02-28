For one reason or another, this has been a terrible season for Liverpool Football Club, whichever way you look at it.

No one could’ve foreseen such a collapse once Virgil van Dijk was injured in the first Merseyside derby of the season, but it’s completely fair to say that luck hasn’t been on their side in 2020/21. At all.

With Jordan Henderson, the captain and glue that holds the Reds together, now out for the foreseeable future too, one could be forgiven for thinking that things are going to get even worse.

However, former player, Michael Thomas, doesn’t want his absence to be used as an excuse.

“Jordan is a major blow for the team both on and off the pitch,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“With the amount of experience in the squad, however, I expect the players to step up.

“They’ve got some crucial games coming up and we need a win this coming weekend.”

The seemingly endless run of rotten luck has seen suggestions in the media – including this report in the Daily Star – that Jurgen Klopp might be about to call it quits at Anfield and perhaps look to take the German national team job.

Thomas won’t countenance that happening though.

“Jurgen has been great since arriving at Liverpool,” he added.

“The team is going through a rough patch and are not helped with the amount of injuries.

“He deserves nothing but time to further grow what he’s been building.”