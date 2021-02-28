One can understand precisely the reasons why Frank Lampard was brought back to Chelsea as manager, but equally it’s easy to see why he was so quickly relieved of his duties.

The former Blues midfielder had Derby County playing some wonderful, expansive football in the Championship.

The Rams were exciting to watch, diligent in their work and were very much a Lampard product.

However, that step up was an experiment destined to fail, particularly when the manager spent over £200m in last summer’s transfer market and then didn’t have too much of a clue as to how to get the best out of each player.

The west Londoners started well but soon tailed off to the extent that it was ‘when rather than if’ he would be sacked.

One of his signings, Timo Werner, hasn’t impressed at all during his time at the club, and the German has admitted he feels guilty for the role he played in his manager being given his marching orders.

“When you come here to play as a striker and be the man to score the goals, of course I felt a little bit guilty that I missed so many chances,” Werner said to Sky Sports.

“For the club, for the old manager but also for me because I want to score all the time and as much as I possibly can.

“Of course, if I’d scored four or five more goals maybe the old manager would still be here because we’d maybe have won two or three games more but you can’t look too much into the past because there are too many games ahead of us.”

Though his honesty is welcomed, Werner would better serve the Chelsea faithful, his new manager and his team-mates by simply putting the ball in the onion bag on a regular basis.