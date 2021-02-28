Arsenal can be well pleased with their performance at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coming from behind to dominate a Leicester side that have been renowned for their high press and free-flowing football deserves all the plaudits.

Brazilian winger, Willian, has been key to the Gunners’ resurgence in the game, delivering a super free-kick assist for David Luiz as well as having one of his best games in an Arsenal shirt.

That hasn’t stopped former Arsenal legend, Martin Keown, criticising the player’s ambition and desire, however.

“Well, I saw in the week about him saying he wanted to stay at Chelsea,” Keown said on BT Sport before the match, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Is he a player almost in mourning because he’s missing Chelsea?

“He’s now an Arsenal player, he’s got to give his best for the football club, they’ve rewarded him with a three-year contract but he hasn’t really performed.

“It’s almost not being in the mood, he’s looked glum as a player so he’s got to play his way in now.

“There’s been some minutes on the pitch, let’s see what he can do. He’s always been a player I admired at Chelsea but I’ve not seen the same in an Arsenal shirt.”

If nothing else, the level of performance from Willian shows that he has that kind of performance within his capabilities.

The question now will be how often Mikel Arteta can elicit the same from him again.

With any luck, the Arsenal supporters, seeing a different side to their player, might also cut him some slack, and the confidence that will give him in turn could see a win-win all round.