Harry Kane makes decision on his Tottenham future amid interest from Man United and Man City with £100M+ asking price set

Harry Kane found the back of the net during Tottenham’s win over Burnley this afternoon, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, it could be one of the last goals he ever scores for the club.

Kane is seen as ‘Mr. Tottenham’, a man who graduated from the club’s academy, forced his way into the starting lineup and eventually went on to become captain. Regardless of whether he leaves tomorrow or retires at the club, he’s a Spurs legend, no doubt about that.

However, even the most devote of Tottenham fans would admit that the club are not challenging at a level which is anywhere near compatible with how good a player Kane is. As an individual, he’s one of the best in his position on the planet.

As a result, it would be no great surprise if he did eventually choose to depart in search of silverware. As per Todo Fichajes, that time could come sooner than some anticipated, with Kane already thought to have decided to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing him, with the asking price set at just north of £100M. A hefty price to pay, but a justifiable one when the player that would be recruited is one of the most esteemed marksmen around.