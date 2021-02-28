Video: “Take a breath Jamie” – Keane and Redknapp in heated debate about how good Tottenham are

Things actually got quite heated as Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp debated how good Tottenham are.

Watch the video below as Keane argued that Spurs having plenty of international players didn’t really mean anything in the modern game as everyone gets a call-up now.

Roy Keane & Jamie Redknapp have an heated argument about whether Tottenham are an average team ? ? pic.twitter.com/d5g7MyokJG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Redknapp argues that Tottenham are a good team, however, and have a few players who would get into the Liverpool and Manchester United line ups.

Both were clearly very passionate in their views, with the presenter even joking that Redknapp should take a breath by the end!