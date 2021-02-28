Menu

Video: “Take a breath Jamie” – Keane and Redknapp in heated debate about how good Tottenham are

Posted by

Things actually got quite heated as Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp debated how good Tottenham are.

Watch the video below as Keane argued that Spurs having plenty of international players didn’t really mean anything in the modern game as everyone gets a call-up now.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool and Man United given edge over Real & Barca in Erling Haaland transfer chase
‘In mourning’ – Martin Keown questions whether Arsenal star is missing his old club
‘Great line-up’ – These Tottenham fans are delighted to finally see Bale, Kane and Son start up front together

Redknapp argues that Tottenham are a good team, however, and have a few players who would get into the Liverpool and Manchester United line ups.

Both were clearly very passionate in their views, with the presenter even joking that Redknapp should take a breath by the end!

More Stories Jamie Redknapp Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.