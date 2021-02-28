Menu

Video: Alexandre Lacazette puts Arsenal in front right on half time

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal in front just before half time with a well-taken penalty against Leicester City.

Watch below as the France international puts away the spot-kick with minimal fuss, making it 2-1 to the Gunners at half time.

Arsenal had gone behind to an early Youri Tielemans goal, but David Luiz equalised with a header late on in the first half.

Even later in the opening 45, Lacazette’s penalty gave Arsenal a lead to defend in the second half.

  1. Malaysian gunner says:
    February 28, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    It was a clear cut penalty. But you never know.
    I kept my fingers crossed and was over the moon when Lacazette scored.
    If the defence dosesnt make stupid errors, Arsenal shd win

  2. Yusuf Mahmud says:
    February 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    It’s off side

