Video: Alexandre Lacazette puts Arsenal in front right on half time

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal in front just before half time with a well-taken penalty against Leicester City.

Watch below as the France international puts away the spot-kick with minimal fuss, making it 2-1 to the Gunners at half time.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Arsenal had gone behind to an early Youri Tielemans goal, but David Luiz equalised with a header late on in the first half.

Even later in the opening 45, Lacazette’s penalty gave Arsenal a lead to defend in the second half.