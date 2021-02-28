Video: Alexandre Lacazette puts Arsenal in front right on half time

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal in front just before half time with a well-taken penalty against Leicester City.
Watch below as the France international puts away the spot-kick with minimal fuss, making it 2-1 to the Gunners at half time.
Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport
Arsenal had gone behind to an early Youri Tielemans goal, but David Luiz equalised with a header late on in the first half.
Even later in the opening 45, Lacazette’s penalty gave Arsenal a lead to defend in the second half.
It was a clear cut penalty. But you never know.
I kept my fingers crossed and was over the moon when Lacazette scored.
If the defence dosesnt make stupid errors, Arsenal shd win
It’s off side