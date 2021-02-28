When Youri Tielemans was given the freedom of the King Power Stadium in the first half of Leicester’s game against Arsenal, it felt like it was destined to be another one of those afternoon’s for the Gunners.

To their credit, Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t let their heads drop and got themselves back in the game through a well-worked free-kick.

David Luiz was allowed to run unmarked towards the penalty spot before connecting with Willian’s exquisite ball into the box and guiding his header past the outstretched palm of Kasper Schemeichel.

Worse was to follow for the hosts before half-time, with the visitors being awarded an injury-time penalty.

Alexandre Lacazette made no mistake to completely turn the game around, and in so doing, he’s left with Foxes with a mountain to climb.

It’s the first time since December 2019 v Man City that they’ve been behind at the break despite scoring first.

Furthermore, of the other seven games where Leicester have led but then gone in behind, they’ve only won once.

Brendan Rodgers needs to work a miracle.