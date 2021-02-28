Menu

Huge blow for Leicester City star and England international as knee injury looks likely to require surgery

Bad news for Harvey Barnes, the Leicester City winger looks set to miss six weeks of action and the upcoming international break.

Barnes has been one of the stars of Leicester’s season to date, netting eight Premier League goals in total. The 23-year-old earned himself his first appearance for England in the October international break and will have been hoping to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

However, Barnes has been dealt a considerable blow in his efforts to be on the plane, as it looks as though he will be ruled out not only of a significant part what remains of the season, but also next month’s international break.

England have a plethora of selection options on the flanks, but on a personal level, it will be a real blow for Barnes. The only silver lining here is that the World Cup is next year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he won’t have to wait too long for competition experience with his country.

