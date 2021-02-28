Liverpool line up Klopp replacement with growing belief Reds boss will accept major job offer

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their next manager amid growing doubts over Jurgen Klopp’s future.
According to the Daily Mirror, there is the increasing belief that Klopp could be ready to accept the offer of managing the German national team once the opportunity arises.
Joachim Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006, but one imagines he could soon make way for a new head coach, and it’s easy to imagine that Klopp would be a priority for the country.
This would be a big blow for Liverpool after his tremendous work at Anfield, where he’s won the Champions League and Premier League titles.
Gerrard is a Liverpool legend, however, and could be a popular replacement for Klopp after showing plenty of promise during his time in charge of Rangers.
The former Reds midfielder looks like having a bright future in management, though it remains to be seen if he’s quite ready to take on such a big job in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Take it easy, that boy is still not ready yet to manage L/pool. Look at what happened to Lampard… It will be like from a pan to a hot plate – believe me.
totally agree,
he is currently with a sunday pub league
gossip in the name of journalism
Rubbish. Is there anywhere in this world that has a league as strong and competitive? I doubt it. If a boxer has no defender against his strongest rivals what’s going to happen? This ain’t boxing, we know that, but in a league like our with the length and duration that they play, plus internationals in a league so strong, with what’s missing what chance have they got seriously of honours? Ungrateful people talk of sackings, those with faith talk of patience.
He’s not good enough yet has to prove himself in prem league before he is given a chance don’t want anyone to undo what klopp has done needs someone who can build on the progress we have achieved give pep a go promote from within Stevie big fish little pond atm… I’d like Alonso first before Stevie
Steven G should forget coaching Liverpool for now bcause he’s going to end up like lampard who was so eager to take Chelsea job thinking he has gotten enough experience. Only to be making fool of himself. Gerrard is going to make a better coach than his time of football career.