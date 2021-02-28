Liverpool line up Klopp replacement with growing belief Reds boss will accept major job offer

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their next manager amid growing doubts over Jurgen Klopp’s future.

According to the Daily Mirror, there is the increasing belief that Klopp could be ready to accept the offer of managing the German national team once the opportunity arises.

Joachim Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006, but one imagines he could soon make way for a new head coach, and it’s easy to imagine that Klopp would be a priority for the country.

This would be a big blow for Liverpool after his tremendous work at Anfield, where he’s won the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend, however, and could be a popular replacement for Klopp after showing plenty of promise during his time in charge of Rangers.

The former Reds midfielder looks like having a bright future in management, though it remains to be seen if he’s quite ready to take on such a big job in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

