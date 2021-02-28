Liverpool and Man United given edge over Real & Barca in Erling Haaland transfer chase

Liverpool and Manchester United may have the edge over Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to seal the transfer of Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in sensational form in recent times and Fabrizio Romano has named a number of top clubs that are expected to be in the hunt for him this summer in a column for Benchwarmers.

The Norway international is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd in the Premier League, but also by top European giants like Real, Barca, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Romano.

Still, Don Balon claim Haaland is perhaps more likely to choose a move to England next once he leaves Dortmund, which could give the likes of Liverpool and United the edge in this transfer battle.

Haaland perhaps looks set to be one of the biggest names of his generation, and it would be a joy to see him in the Premier League as we’ve never seen Lionel Messi on these shores, while Cristiano Ronaldo also arguably peaked after leaving United for Real Madrid in 2009.

Haaland would instantly improve both Liverpool and United, giving Jurgen Klopp a much-needed upgrade on the out-of-form Roberto Firmino, whilst providing an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford.