Liverpool are reportedly also among the many transfer suitors for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his column for Benchwarmers.

The Norway international is looking set to be one of the most in-demand players of the summer after some sensational scoring form for Dortmund, and we’ve already heard plenty of recent transfer rumours about the player.

One name that hasn’t been coming up much, however, is Liverpool, who already have the world class trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, while Diogo Jota has also performed well this season.

Still, it seems the Reds could be ready to add to their attack with an exciting move for Haaland as well, though the move won’t come cheap, according to Romano.

The Italian transfer guru explains in his column that Haaland’s release clause won’t come into effect this summer, so clubs will have to negotiate what is likely to be a big fee with Dortmund.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also named as suitors for Haaland, and they arguably need a new striker more than Liverpool do.

Goals have been a big problem for the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season, while Edinson Cavani is surely only going to be a short-term option at Old Trafford due to his age.

Chelsea, meanwhile, may need to go back into the market after disappointing debut seasons from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz up front.

Haaland would be ideal to turn either of those teams into more serious title contenders, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool could outmuscle them in a transfer battle.

As well as that, Romano lists the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus as among the 20-year-old’ suitors.