In this atypical 2020/21 Premier League season, every club in the division has suffered in one way or another.

Mainly due to the relentless nature of games, injuries have played a part in where some teams are sat at this point in the campaign.

Liverpool’s title retention went off the rails some while ago, and it’s clearly getting to some of their players.

Never one to keep quiet in any event, Andy Robertson has suggested that no club could’ve done well with the number of injuries the Reds have had this year.

A knock at those who have replaced the first choice stars is unlikely to have gone down well, mind.

“If you tell any team in world football that they’re going to have 18 different partnerships in a season at centre-back, no team in the world deals with that – not one,” the Scot said to Sky Sports.

“Usually we have Virg, who’s very vocal. We have Joey Gomez, who leads by example, and Joel [Matip]. We’ve had Fabinho, Hendo.

“But now we’ve got Nat Phillips who obviously wasn’t here last season, was out on loan.

“We’ve got [Ozan] Kabak, who’s just a young lad who’s just come in, and we’ve got Ben Davies, who’s been signed from a Championship club and needs to take time – and big Rhys [Williams], of course.

“All of them are relatively inexperienced.”

Whilst it’s true that such an injury crisis is bound to affect a club to a certain extent, there’s no escaping the fact that Robertson and his team-mates, particularly Trent Alexander-Arnold, have woefully underperformed this season when compared to the previous two.

More Stories / Latest News Tuchel admits that he can do nothing about Chelsea’s playing style affecting one of the club’s summer signings Euro giants considering paying €28m for transfer of impressive Chelsea ace West Ham in for a shock as Championship side slap extraordinary price tag on hot-shot

The full-back might therefore be well advised to look at that side of the argument too before making his excuses.