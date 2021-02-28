The latest Liverpool FC transfer news is here, which includes some major speculation over the future of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read on for the latest transfer gossip surrounding potential ins and outs at Anfield…

Just a few months ago it would have been totally unthinkable that Klopp might leave Liverpool any time soon, but the team’s poor form has led to some speculation on that front.

It seems the murmurings are now getting louder, with the Mirror claiming the former Borussia Dortmund boss could now be being lined up to replace Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.

Liverpool have some concerns over Klopp’s future and are already lining up Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to replace him.

That would definitely be a popular move as Gerrard remains a Liverpool legend, while he’s also shone at Ibrox in his first senior management job.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano claims LFC are among the clubs in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old Norwegian goal machine is on fire at the moment and a host of top clubs are after him, with Liverpool among them, according to Romano.

It would be exciting to see Haaland lining up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next season, but it remains to be seen if he’d choose the Reds over other big clubs.

Finally, Liverpool are also said to be one of the teams in the race to sign David Alaba.

The Bayern Munich defender is expected to choose Real Madrid as his next move, but Alaba is also being contacted by both Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Austria international has had a great career in the Bundesliga and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.