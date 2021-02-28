Menu

Manchester United star backtracks after bold comments about referee in wake of draw with Chelsea

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw looks to be backtracking on his post-match comments to Sky Sports after the Red Devils were robbed of a penalty in their draw with Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi quite clearly handled the ball inside his own penalty area during the first-half of the contest, which prompted VAR to send the referee to the monitor, where he stuck with his original decision not to give a penalty.

MORE: Video: Chelsea escape penalty after VAR checks for Callum Hudson-Odoi handball against Manchester United

It was a puzzling decision, with Hudson-Odoi’s right hand quite clearly making contact with the ball whilst being in an unnatural position. What other boxes need to be ticked before a penalty is awarded?

Man United left-back Luke Shaw was equally puzzled at the decision not to point to the spot, as he revealed in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, during which he insinuated that the referee didn’t give it merely to avoid controversy.

That’s a serious claim. If the referee were to acknowledge that it was a penalty and not give it through fear of what people would say post-match, that would bring the whole game into disrepute.

Predictably, though, Shaw has backtracked, likely after advice from Man United to do so, in hope of avoiding an FA ban for insinuating bias or incompetency by the match official…

