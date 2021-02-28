The pursuit of Jadon Sancho by Manchester United was the transfer soap opera of last summer.

Thankfully, everyone was spared the same drama during the January transfer window, but as we head towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign, the Red Devils will, almost certainly, be positioning themselves to try again.

On this occasion, according to the Daily Star on Sunday and cited by the Daily Express, the England international is likely to be available for as little as £75m.

That’s significantly cheaper than Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund, were asking for a year ago, but United may regret not having gone all out to sign Sancho at that point.

The Daily Express note that, thanks to Ed Woodward’s dithering, United are no longer the favourites to sign the player.

Thanks to a phone call from Real Madrid in January, it appears that Los Blancos are now in the box seat, and with a number of players expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, Florentino Perez would surely like to deliver another ‘Galactico’ type player to Zinedine Zidane and the fans.

More Stories / Latest News “We tried to make it happen” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he wanted to sign Man Utd star at former club ‘The wrong project’ – Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for making Juventus worse than before he arrived PSG chief targeting surprise transfer swoop for Liverpool star

Were that to happen, we can be assured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be letting the United hierarchy know exactly what he thinks.