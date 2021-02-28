Menu

Man Utd transfer news: Star cleared for £75m switch, £30m CB will force United move, Haaland battle latest

Manchester United FC
The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and we’ve got it all in one handy round-up for you.

Firstly, the Red Devils are being linked once again with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is available for a cut-price fee of just £75million this summer.

The England international is one of the finest attacking players in Europe and was a top target for United last summer, though a deal never materialised.

It now seems Sancho is available on the cheap, but it’s not as clear if United are still making the 20-year-old wide-man their priority target.

Elsewhere, MUFC could get a boost in their pursuit of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international is being linked with a move to Old Trafford for around £30m, and it seems he’d be prepared to push for a move to Manchester if can offer came in.

Milenkovic could be ideal to help United land an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

erling haaland borussia dortmund

Erling Haaland is being linked with Manchester United and other top clubs

Finally, Man Utd are also named as one of the many clubs in the hunt for Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been on fire in front of goal lately and is another Dortmund player likely to dominate transfer gossip columns over the summer.

United face competition from Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and a host of other top European sides for him, however.

