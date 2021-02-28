Menu

Kylian Mbappe wants PSG to sign Chelsea star, €60M thought to be enough to get the deal done

Kylian Mbappe is hoping to see Paris Saint-Germain sign France international teammate N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, according to Don Balon.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG is due to expire in the summer of 2022, as is reported by Transfermarkt. If PSG want to see the superstar renew with them, they’re going to have to show some ambition and prove to him that they can compete for the Champions League.

As per Don Balon, they can do so by signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who the report claims Mbappe wants to see at the Parc des Princes. Kante is one of the best midfielders of his kind in the world and Mbappe has seen what he can do first-hand with the French National Team.

Kante has dipped below his previously set standards over the past 18 months, with injury playing its part in that. Could a move away be what he needs to get back to his best? Mbappe appears to think so, with Don Balon reporting €60M is the magic number.

