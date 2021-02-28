£30m-rated star ready to push for Manchester United transfer if offer comes in

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is reportedly ready to push for a transfer to Manchester United if an offer comes in.
The Serbia international has shone in Serie A and looks like he could be a fine signing for a top club, with Man Utd undoubtedly in need of better centre-backs.
MORE: Man United among ten clubs chasing Erling Haaland transfer
The Red Devils would likely view Milenkovic as an upgrade on someone like Victor Lindelof, and the good news is that he seems keen on a move to Old Trafford.
This according to Italian paper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Sun, who suggest Milenkovic, who could cost around £30million, would push to join United if they showed an interest.
That could be a bargain price to pay for such a fine player, but the report also adds that his price could be driven up if a lot of clubs show an interest.
Milenkovic could be ideal for United as they’ve also been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, though with concerns over his £68m price tag, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.
