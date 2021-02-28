Menu

£30m-rated star ready to push for Manchester United transfer if offer comes in

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is reportedly ready to push for a transfer to Manchester United if an offer comes in.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A and looks like he could be a fine signing for a top club, with Man Utd undoubtedly in need of better centre-backs.

The Red Devils would likely view Milenkovic as an upgrade on someone like Victor Lindelof, and the good news is that he seems keen on a move to Old Trafford.

This according to Italian paper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Sun, who suggest Milenkovic, who could cost around £30million, would push to join United if they showed an interest.

That could be a bargain price to pay for such a fine player, but the report also adds that his price could be driven up if a lot of clubs show an interest.

Milenkovic could be ideal for United as they’ve also been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, though with concerns over his £68m price tag, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

