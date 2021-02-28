It’s a fair bet that Daniel Levy won’t have countenanced on Tottenham being marooned down in 10th place in the Premier League when he hired Jose Mourinho.

Dismissing Mauricio Pochettino, despite the fact that the Argentinian had led the north Londoners to their first-ever Champions League final on a shoestring budget, playing some of the best football seen at White Hart Lane in years, was always going to come back and bite him.

For someone as careful with money as we are led to believe that Levy is, his decision when hiring the ‘Special One’ begs the question as to whether he was fully in control of his faculties at the time.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), and cited by the Daily Mail, the Spurs chairman was in so little doubt that the Portuguese would be a success, that he didn’t insert a break clause into Mourinho’s contract.

That means, if he were to try and sack him, following an underwhelming spell, the club would have to fork out £35m to pay him off.

The economical situation brought about by Covid will almost certainly ensure that situation won’t come to pass, meaning that Spurs are stuck with Mourinho for another two seasons at least.