Jose Mourinho safe at Tottenham, plus Gareth Bale transfer update

Tottenham FC
Tottenham are set to stick with struggling manager Jose Mourinho despite his team’s poor recent form, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.

The north Londoners will also apparently make a final decision on Gareth Bale in the summer after his loan back at the club from Real Madrid this season, according to Romano.

Spurs fans may be slightly underwhelmed by this, with Mourinho not really looking too promising in recent times, while the signing of Bale hasn’t gone as well as expected either.

It looks like Tottenham would benefit from a fresh start, but it seems they’re currently planning to stick with Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician will surely have to make some changes to his squad, however, and one imagines keeping Bale should not be a priority.

The Wales international is no longer the player he once was, even if he does still have the odd moment of quality up his sleeve.

Tottenham surely need to freshen up by bringing in some exciting young players, in a strategy that served them so well under Mauricio Pochettino.

